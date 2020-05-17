Revealed: Carlow school tenders massive contracts for construction of new classrooms

St Leo's College in Carlow has tendered contracts for a massive construction project to provide additional accommodation at the school.

The project will be made up of four general classrooms, one home economics room, one DCG room, two science labs, one science area, one textiles room as well as student and staff toilets and locker space.

The school - which is based on the Old Dublin Road - has tendered contracts for building services, quantity surveying services, architectural services and civil structuring engineering services.

Bidders have until June 12 to make their applications.