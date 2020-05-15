Six people arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Carlow and Kilkenny in 36 hours

Six people were arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Carlow and Kilkenny over just 36 hours this week.

One driver was stopped travelling at 163km/h on the M9 in Carlow tested positive for cocaine and benzodiazepines.

This driver was later re-arrested for driving the wrong way on a one way street.

Blood samples sent for analysis and prosecutions to follow.

Gardaí ssaid: "Never drive while intoxicated."