Six people arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Carlow and Kilkenny in 36 hours
One driver was later re-arrested for driving the wrong way on a one way street
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Six people were arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Carlow and Kilkenny over just 36 hours this week.
One driver was stopped travelling at 163km/h on the M9 in Carlow tested positive for cocaine and benzodiazepines.
This driver was later re-arrested for driving the wrong way on a one way street.
Blood samples sent for analysis and prosecutions to follow.
Gardaí ssaid: "Never drive while intoxicated."
