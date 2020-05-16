Charities and community groups across Carlow 'not immune' from the drop in donations

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has encouraged charities, community groups and voluntary organisations in Carlow to apply for a new fund which has been launched to assist groups experiencing funding shortfalls due to COVID-19.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor, who raised the plight of "Women’s Aid" in the Dáil this week said that "we needed to take account of the loss of fundraising income and the expected surge in demand due to increases in cases and a backlog in face to face and court support work once the pandemic passes".

She said: "Charities and community groups across Carlow have not been immune from the decrease in donations and other financial supports since the outbreak of COVID-19.

"The people of Carlow are very generous, but it is hard to fund raise under the current circumstances when people are out of work or on reduced hours and unsure of what the future holds."

She added: "Like the majority of charitable organisations, Women’s Aid depends on donations from the public for a huge proportion of its income. The cancellation of major fundraising drives this year is leading to a major crisis in the organisation.

"The newly announced Stability Fund has been designed to assist community and voluntary, charity and social enterprises who have been directly impacted and are now suffering financial difficulties due to a reduction in their fundraising income because of COVID-19.

"I would encourage any eligible organisation to apply for the grants which range in size from from €2,000 to €100,000.

"Every sector and organisation have been hit hard since the COVID-19 restrictions have been put in place so this will offer some relief to them."