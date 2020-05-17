Carlow musician to feature on 'Ireland Performs' in front of global audiences

Carlow's Laura Quirke is to feature on Ireland Performs - an online event which is being organised by the Department of Culture - in front of global audiences.

Ireland Performs kicks into live action this Monday with a wealth of Irish artists who will share their talent with global audiences from their homes across Ireland.

All performances can be viewed live or watched back afterwards on the Culture Ireland Facebook page.

The scheme, launched on April 3, as part of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, has attracted more than 350 applications.

The wide and hugely talented selection of artists range from Ireland’s finest traditional, classical and indie rock musicians to writers and visual artists.

There will be a programme number of live performances every day which will continue for weeks.

Laura will perform live, on Monday, May 18 at 12.30pm with cellist Claire Kinsella as part of the Lemoncello.

Lemoncello is the collaborative project of songwriter Laura and Claire from Donegal.

They have toured extensively in Ireland and abroad, most notably performing at Other Voices, CCI Paris and The Irish Arts Centre NYC.

Their second EP "Oil and Water" was released in March 2020 and for their live stream performance they will launch their EP and perform together but apart.

Audiences of Ireland Performs are promised intimate sessions with musicians including Mick Flannery, Cormac Begley, Aoife Scott, Alan Kelly, John Spillane, Gráinne Hambly and William Jackson, Aindrias de Staic, Sharon Shannon, Slow Moving Clouds, Ailbhe Reddy, Junior Brother, Somebody’s Child, Diane Cannon, Moncrieff, Gerry O’Connor, Leonard Barry and Dr Fionnuala Moynihan, along with poet Kimberly Reyes, and writer Ruairí McKiernan.

As audiences are unable to travel to the many beautiful locations that Ireland has to offer, some of the artists have also promised to share their local scenery online.

To support these efforts and ensure that the arts can continue to be enjoyed online, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht’s Culture Ireland has teamed up with Facebook Ireland to launch this new initiative.

The interest from artists including musicians, visual artists, youth theatre and writers reflects the commitment of artists to share their work and stay connected with audiences.

Minister Josepha Madigan said: “The first week’s schedule of Ireland Performs is a true indicator of the wealth of creative talent in Ireland which is dispersed widely around the country.

"I am delighted that we still have an opportunity to shine a global light on our artists in this period."