Tributes paid to Margaret (Peggy) Jackman after she passed away in her 96th year

Tributes have been paid to Margaret (Peggy) Jackman after she passed away over the weekend in her 96th year.

Margaret (Peggy) Jackman (née Mullins), Barrack Street, Tullow, Carlow/Inagh, Clare died peacefully on Saturday in her 96th year at the residence of her daughter Angela, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Nixie and much loved and cherished mother of John, Angela, Bernadette (O'Brien, Tinryland) and Kieran.

Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, son-in-law Kennedy, Angela's partner Leo, daughters-in-law Helen, Catherine and Margaret, sister-in-law Joan Mullins, Inagh, grandchildren Keith, Fergus, Gillian, Cliona, Eoin, Nicola, Niall, Niamh and Shane, great-grandchildren Corey, Emily, Cian, Harrison and Ciarán, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Margaret (Peggy) Jackman (née Mullins)

Predeceased by her son James, granddaughter Siobhán (O'Sullivan), sisters Mary (Conway), Kitty (Doherty), Nellie (O'Brien), Nancy (Doherty), Brigid (Higgins), brothers Paddy, Corney, MB and Seán.

In a post on social media, Cllr Will Paton of the Tullow Municipal District said: "Really sorry to learn of the death of Mrs. Jackman. A wonderful lady. Always on the go and always with a smile. To her family and friends, sincere condolences."

Due to Government advice on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Monday the 18th of May at The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, at 2pm, which will be streamed live on www.tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam.

Peggy will depart from Angela's house at 1.45 pm on Monday and people are welcome to line the route to the church as the courtége passes, whilst adhering to social distancing. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.