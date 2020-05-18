Scenic spot in Carlow used for wrong reasons like 'drinking and smoking of illegal substances'

A scenic spot in Carlow is being used for the wrong reasons like "drinking and the smoking of illegal substances".

The Bagenalstown Swimming Club has issued an appeal on social media over rubbish being left behind at the facility.

The swimming pool car park is not a public car park and the club "have no issues with people parking there for walks/fishing or just the great views".

They added: "But we do have issues with the amount of rubbish left behind and the car park used for wrong reasons like the drinking and smoking of illegal substances that goes on at the end of the car park."

"We operate on a voluntary basis so patrolling this and keeping the area clean is sometimes a tough task. So please help us out! If any of the public see people littering could you please help us stop it.

"There is a bin provided in the car park."