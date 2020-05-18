Cruinniú na nÓg theme inspired by Carlow scientist John Tyndall who changed the world

This year Cruinniú na nÓg, Ireland's national day of free creativity for children and young people, is going online with a whole host of creative, workshops, tutorials, fun competitions and performance events.

In Carlow, the theme is "The Sky is Blue" for this year’s Cruinniú na nÓg inspired by Carlow scientist John Tyndall who changed the world for the better in many ways, he figured out why the sky is blue and even identified the greenhouse effect and the effects of global warming.

Carlow Arts Officer and Creative Ireland Coordinator Sinead Dowling said: "We believe in the innate creative potential of every child and young person and are thrilled to be able to bring this highly engaging series of online events to Carlow.

"We have responded to the needs of young people through working with local agencies and partners such as Carlow Regional Youth Services, Carlow County Library Services, VISUAL, Carlow Museum, County Carlow Youth Theatre, Take A Part Carlow and the Community Section and Environment Department of the Council.

"A special thanks to all of the Carlow groups, organisations, venues and artists that are contributing to make this event so engaging and varied during these challenging times and a particular thanks go to all those parents guardians and children and young people who are at home for engaging with us."

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive at Carlow County Council, said: "The last few months have been challenging and unprecedented times for us all, particularly for families with children and young people at home so we are delighted to launch today the Cruinniú na nÓg Carlow 2020 programme which offers fun and creative opportunities to express yourselves.

"The programme has something there for everyone and its theme deriving from Carlow native John Tyndall ‘The Sky is Blue’ provides multiple access points for communities to participate particularly as we have seen such favourable weather over this time.

"We now look forward to seeing the imagination of our young people and children flourish on the day and over the summer."

The programme is diverse and some projects will commence over the coming weeks, some will be on the day 13th June and some will continue over the summer in order to give maximize opportunities for young people to engage creatively.

A summary of the programme includes Scraptastic Upcycling Challenge! With the Environment Section of Carlow County Council challenging young people across Carlow to be creative and innovative with old clothing.

Working from Saturday 13th June 2020 on an exciting new project called Here We Are Now, a creative writing project for the young people of Carlow that will run over the summer.

Createschool in conjunction with Carlow Arts Office will run Workshops that will focus on creating work inspired by the teachings and discoveries of John Tyndall who was born in Carlow 200 years ago and will include online BrickFlix, Movie Making, Digital Photography and Podcasting skills for young people.

VISUAL will be working with artists and inviting everyone to make an art exhibition, artwork or performance at home or for your neighbourhood, about the planet and how we care for it.

Take A Part Carlow presents a poetry challenge, dance workshops and a traditional song workshop for the whole family.

Carlow Library Services in conjunction with Carlow Arts Office will host two zoom literature tutorials.

The full programme can be found on:

https://cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie/events/location/carlow/