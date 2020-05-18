PROPERTY: Three-bed detached dormer bungalow on sale in Pollerton for €270,000
Any interest?
27 The Fairways, Pollerton, Carlow Town
A three-bed detached dormer bungalow is on sale in Carlow for €270,000.
The house - which boasts three large double rooms and a large kitchen dining room - is well-maintained in a "popular development off the main Dublin Road".
The property is presented in walk-in condition and has "plenty of potential for first time buyers or somebody looking to up-size".
