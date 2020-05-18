Carlow business features in National Geographic 'top five food experiences in Ireland'

A Carlow business has featured in a National Geographic article on the "top five food experiences in Ireland".

Blackstairs Eco Trails in south Carlow is fourth on the list with a beautiful description which states: "Ireland is a sweet fit for foraging, from coastal seaweed safaris to rural rambles like those offered by Mary White from her home outside Borris".

It added: "You’ll be making wild garlic pesto and gorse ice cream in no time, and there are cosy shepherd’s huts for overnight stays, too."

The article is entitled: "From festivals to foraging tours: the top five food experiences in Ireland".

Others on the list included the English Market in Cork City and Galway Food Tours.