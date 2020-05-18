Carlow business features in National Geographic 'top five food experiences in Ireland'
One of the huts in Carlow
A Carlow business has featured in a National Geographic article on the "top five food experiences in Ireland".
Blackstairs Eco Trails in south Carlow is fourth on the list with a beautiful description which states: "Ireland is a sweet fit for foraging, from coastal seaweed safaris to rural rambles like those offered by Mary White from her home outside Borris".
It added: "You’ll be making wild garlic pesto and gorse ice cream in no time, and there are cosy shepherd’s huts for overnight stays, too."
The article is entitled: "From festivals to foraging tours: the top five food experiences in Ireland".
Others on the list included the English Market in Cork City and Galway Food Tours.
So happy to be on this list! Looking forward to welcoming guests back very soon to our small, safe and sustainable eco tourism business https://t.co/ipmjGuYAbC— Mary White (@whiteecotrails) May 17, 2020
