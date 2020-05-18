Carlow to Cork Tractor Run POSTPONED for 'safety reasons' due to Covid-19 crisis

The annual Carlow to Cork Tractor Club Run - due to be held on the June Bank Holiday - has been "postponed" for safety reasons due to the Covid-19 crisis.

In making the announcement on a post on Facebook on Sunday evening, Jimmy D said: "We're not going away, it will happen. We are postponing until later in the year when it is safe to do so. When we get the go-ahead to go out and do things like that.

"It's a sad year with the way things are and with so many people getting hospitalised with the virus. We will be back on the road as soon as it is safe to do so."

The club raised €110,000 for Our Lady's Children's Hospital Crumlin last year and they are encouraging people to donate again this year at www.tractorrun.com and all funds raised will go to the hospital.

Check out the announcement below: