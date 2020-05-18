Carlow Farmers' Market will re-open this weekend after two months of being closed

Great news

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Farmers' Market

File photo

Carlow Farmers' Market will re-open this weekend after two months of being closed.

The market will be operating again on Saturday, May 23 and in line with Government guidelines all necessary safety measures will be in place.

Organisers said: "We look forward to welcoming all our customers back. Please like and share this post to go everywhere. It’s vital for the small business."