Carlow based production company seeks male actor looking like a city 'skank or scumbag'

A Carlow based production company is seeking a male actor aged between 30-40 years that looks like a city "skank or scumbag".

The character description is for a city "skank or scumbag" ideally someone with gaunt features, shaved head or a willingness to shave.

It added: "Over-confident, though fragile. Overzealous and selfish..."

The closing date for applications is May 21 and applicants can email: brennanpauric@gmail.com with a subject line: Don’t Sell Me A Dog along with a CV, reel and headshots.



