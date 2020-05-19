Carlow people worried about the expiration or their medical card, says local TD

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has reminded people that medical cards or GP visit cards due for renewal during the pandemic restrictions will be automatically renewed for up to one year.

At the beginning of the month the HSE announced that thousands of people covered by a medical card or GP visit card will have them automatically renewed for a year during the coronavirus crisis.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said she had many constituents contact her as they were worried about the expiration or their medical card and had not been aware of the HSE directive.

She explained, “Thankfully this is one less thing for people to worry about. If your medical card or GP visit card is due to expire during the pandemic the HSE will automatically send you a new card with an expiry date up to one year.

“People don’t need to worry about contacting the HSE themselves or having to fill out forms or get documentation from a GP, but they should be aware that the HSE will contact them at some point in the future, when restrictions are lifted, to review their renewal.

“In these uncertain times it is important that the Government and their agencies do what they can to allay fears, to reduce stress and to keep people safe – the automatic renewal of medical cards will go someway to providing relief to a lot of worried people,” she concluded.