Tusla working with partners in Carlow to 'keep children, families and frontline staff' safe

Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, continues to provide key services across core areas that support children and families at risk during Covid-19 in Carlow.

This includes: child protection, children in care and domestic, sexual and gender based violence services, in conjunction with their partners and funded agencies.

In recent weeks, Tusla staff around Carlow have continued to provide essential frontline services that cannot be delivered remotely.

Speaking about Tusla’s response to Covid-19, Marie Kennedy, Tusla Area Manager for Carlow, Kilkenny & South Tipperary said: "As an agency that works with children and families across Carlow our staff have been working tirelessly to ensure the continuity of supports and services, while also balancing the needs and best interests of the child with public health advice to keep children, families and frontline staff as safe as possible during the pandemic.

"In Carlow, Tusla has been working with local partners including An Garda Síochána, St Catherine’s Community Services, Barnardos, Carlow Women’s Aid and Family Resource Centres to ensure that we are supporting some of the most vulnerable in our society at a time when they need it most.

"In conjunction with our funded agencies, a wide range of innovative supports are being provided to children and families across the county.

"We are using “Trello”, an online information board as our virtual Child and Family Support Networks so that all our funded agencies can use this forum to share and provide information to support children and families."

She added: "In addition, Tusla is working with the local schools and arranged a text message to be issued to parents to inform them of the range of family support services that Tusla offers.

"To further enhance interagency cooperation at this time, Tusla is actively participating on the Community Response Forum established by Carlow County Council.

"Our social work teams are working exceptionally hard to ensure that all concerns and referrals received about the safety or welfare of a child are screened and assessed in line with Children First, and responded to in line with normal practice.

"Anyone with a concern about a child’s safety or welfare should contact their local duty social work office. The number for the Dedicated Point of Contact for the area is: 052 6177302."