'Superb family residence' and four-bed house on sale in Carlow for almost €300,000

51 Kylemore Hill, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow

A "superb family residence" and four-bed house is on sale in Carlow for €299,950.

The residence is situated in a "pleasant, scenic location convenient to Carlow, Tullow and the M9 for commuters".

The ad states: "Thoughtful design and landscaped grounds combine to create a comfortable and spacious family home with many extras which must be seen to be appreciated.

"Internally the property comprises of kitchen, dining room, utility, living room, bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor.

"The first floor comprises of another 3 bedrooms, the master bedroom is en-suite and family bathroom. Externally the property benefits from large mature grounds and off-street parking."

To view the full ad, click here. 