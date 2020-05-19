'Dumpers beware,' Council awarded €100,000 under anti-dumping initiative for 2020

Carlow County Council has received news that following a successful application under the Government’s Anti-Dumping Initiative, it has been awarded €99,378.00 to support its ongoing efforts to combat the endless issue of illegal dumping.

The Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment developed an Anti-Dumping Initiative in 2017 to work in partnership with Local Authorities and Community organizations in identifying high risk or problem areas, developing appropriate enforcement responses and carrying out clean-up operations.

The initiative is coordinated through the Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authorities (WERLAs).

Chief Executive of Carlow County Council, Kathleen Holohan, welcomes this crucial additional funding and added: "We are all well aware of the problems caused by illegal dumping.

"Managing waste is first and foremost a matter of individual responsibility and compliance with the law.

"Our small but hard-working Environment team continue their efforts during these difficult times when we have seen a substantial increase in the volumes of complaints received.

"Carlow County Council are grateful for the valuable support from the community and voluntary groups in our efforts to keep our County clean.

"As Sustainable Development Goal Champions, Carlow County Council are committed to promoting sustainable communities and responsible waste management."

"Dumpers beware," says Jannette O Brien, Environmental Awareness Officer, Carlow County Council.

"We are coming to get you. This funding will assist in providing some amnesty days but will mainly consist of a combination of investigation and enforcement tools, including the use of covert surveillance, which will be applied to identify, investigate and most importantly, prosecute those involved in the practice of illegal dumping.

Jannette also added: "The cost of correct disposal of unwanted materials is not excessive.

"Carlow County Council provide 26 free bottle and can recycling banks around the county and have an excellent low-cost facility located at Powerstown, which can cater for all types of waste and recycling.

"There is NEVER an excuse for either dumping or using an illegal waste collector."

If you are aware of any issues with dumping in your area please contact environment@carlowcoco.ie and let us know.