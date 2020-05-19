NOTICE: Council to close major Carlow road for three days this week for resurfacing works

Carlow County Council is to close a major Carlow road for three days this week for resurfacing works.

The Brownshill Link road will be closed between Brownshill cross roads and its junction with the N80 at Wall's Forge.

Works will begin this Wednesday, May 20 at 8am with an assumed completion date of Friday, May 22 at 6pm.

The detour route is via the N80 and Brownshill Avenue.

There will be local access only provided for those living within the work site.