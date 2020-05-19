ALERT: Carlow the warmest spot in the country on Tuesday afternoon as Oak Park hit 22C

Woohoo!

Carlow Live Reporter

Reporter:

Carlow Live Reporter

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

Carlow was the warmest spot in the country as of Tuesday afternoon as Oak Park hit 22C.

Check out the tweet from Carlow Weather below: 