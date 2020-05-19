ALERT: Carlow the warmest spot in the country on Tuesday afternoon as Oak Park hit 22C
Woohoo!
File photo
Carlow was the warmest spot in the country as of Tuesday afternoon as Oak Park hit 22C.
Check out the tweet from Carlow Weather below:
Carlow is the warmest spot in the country as Oak Park was up to 22c on the 14:00 reports. Lots of areas enjoying sunshine but cloud in the North and on along South coast. pic.twitter.com/CWzeFIzDUy— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 19, 2020
