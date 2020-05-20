APPEAL: Open call for new membership of specialist craft group for Carlow people

The FORM collective (group) consists of designer-makers and craftspeople from a diverse range of disciplines and who produce creative, high quality crafted products employing various techniques and materials.

Presently, the group consist of jewellery makers, textile artists, and 3D sculptor/designers in stone and clay, and all members live and work in Carlow.

The group is supported by Carlow County Council's Local Enterprise Office.

FORM was founded over six years and came together to promote their work and to raise awareness of their individual craft enterprises locally, nationally and internationally.

Martin Marley, chairperson, said: "FORM offers significant peer learning and development opportunities for craft workers to work together in the development of their businesses. We are looking forward to welcoming new members to the group from all craft and design-maker disciplines."

According to Gabrielle Carroll, Business Advisor, "FORM is part funded by the Local Enterprise Office as part of the business supports of Carlow County Council.

"Given the challenging economic circumstance we find ourselves in, the group have ambitious plans to develop their collective digital presence, enhancing revenue opportunities for members."

Successful applicants must fulfil the following criteria; be a professional designer-maker/craftsperson, design and make your own work to a high standard, be based in County Carlow and preferably have been in business for two years or more.

The selection process involves a two-stage process. Stage one involves submitting a completed application form, CV and images of your work.

If successful in stage one, you may be asked to submit a selection of work at stage two for review by a selection panel. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Wednesday, June 3.

For further information or to request an application form, please contact Gabrielle Carroll on 087 348 3364 or e-mail gcarroll@carlowcoco.ie. To find out more about FORM visit www.formcarlow.com.