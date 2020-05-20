'A bit more walking for the foreman,' site van at Powerstown off the road and here's why...

The site van at Powerstown is off the road for the next few months because of some new residents, Carlow Live can reveal.

While the van was in for a service a nest was spotted in the engine with eggs in it.

The van was returned to site and the "mammy returned to the nest".

Since then, three wagtails have now hatched in their new home which means a bit more walking around the site for the foreman, John Nolan.