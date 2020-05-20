An Bord Pleanála gives green light to planning permission for Lidl in Bagenalstown

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to planning permission for a Lidl in Bagenalstown, Carlow Live can reveal.

Carlow County Council's decision in February of this year to grant planning for a new Lidl on the Royal Oak Road at Moneybeg was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The parties who appealed are listed on the ABP website as Patrick Dillon (3rd Party Appellant) and Tom Connolly (3rd Party Appellant).

On the website, it states that the planning authority has decided to "grant permission" for the development with revised conditions.

The planning application lodged looked for the construction of a single storey supermarket including an off-licence sales area, plaza and enhanced public realm and landscaping, vehicular access and egress, parking and signage.