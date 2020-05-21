'Take a campus tour,' IT Carlow is going to host a virtual open day later this month for students

Institute of Technology Carlow is to host a Virtual Open Day on Friday, May 29 from 10.30am to 4pm at www.itcarlowvirtualopenday.ie

"At IT Carlow, we’re not letting the Covid-19 restrictions get in the way of helping students make the right choices about this institute and the right course for them.

"That’s why we’re bringing IT Carlow to all students through our Virtual Open Day which has everything online to assist students in their decision making," said Alison Moore, Schools Liaison Officer for Institute of Technology Carlow.

Visitors to www.itcarlowvirtualopenday.ie will be able to: take a campus tour; hear IT Carlow students tell their own stories; hear about the range of different courses such as business, engineering, science and health, humanities and computing; participate in live Q&As with the faculty teams; get advice and guidance on fees, grants, scholarships, and the Institute’s different access route.

There is also a special address on the site from Dr Patricia Mulcahy, President of IT Carlow.

To register, visit www.itcarlowvirtualopenday.ie and receive a link to the event.

The site will go live on Friday, May 29.