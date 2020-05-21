Knocked out! Tullow Boxing Club issues appeal to public in search for new premises

Tullow Boxing Club has issued an appeal to the public over their search for a new premises after they could not get a rent freeze during the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a post on Facebook, the club said: "We are homeless. Due to the coronavirus pandemic we had to close the boxing club doors in March.

"The landlord refused to freeze our rent and the club could not afford to pay it. We are asking the people of Tullow town for your help to find a premises suitable for a boxing club."

They added: "Anyone that donated to the GoFundMe account will have their money returned. We are all devastated as you can imagine but unfortunately it is out of our hands. Everything we have done has been on a voluntary basis."