Carlow Gardaí on Covid-19 patrols stop motorist driving on a non-essential journey

A subsequent oral fluid test proved positive for cocaine, opiates and benzodiazepines.

Carlow Gardaí on Covid-19 patrols on Monday stopped a motorist who was driving on a non-essential journey.

The driver was arrested and the results of blood sample are awaited.

Gardaí said: "Never drive while under the influence of an intoxicant."