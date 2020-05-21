Carlow Gardaí on Covid-19 patrols stop motorist driving on a non-essential journey
A subsequent oral fluid test proved positive for cocaine, opiates and benzodiazepines.
File photo
Carlow Gardaí on Covid-19 patrols on Monday stopped a motorist who was driving on a non-essential journey.
Read also: Carlow Community Policing Unit delivers prescriptions to vulnerable people during lockdown
A subsequent oral fluid test proved positive for cocaine, opiates and benzodiazepines.
The driver was arrested and the results of blood sample are awaited.
Gardaí said: "Never drive while under the influence of an intoxicant."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on