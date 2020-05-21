Secluded two storey farmhouse in south Carlow available to rent for €800 a month
Want to get away from it all?
Ballymartin, Borris, Carlow
A secluded two storey farmhouse in south Carlow is available to rent for €800 a month.
The two-bedroom house has been "sensitively restored" with modern conveniences and is ready for occupation in early July.
Heating is a combined system of solid fuel and high efficiency storage radiators.
