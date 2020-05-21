FULL DECISION: Lidl's planning permission for store in Bagenalstown after appeals

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to planning permission for a Lidl in Bagenalstown and the full details of the decision can now be revealed.

In February of this year, Carlow County Council granted planning for a new Lidl on the Royal Oak Road at Moneybeg was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The planning application lodged looked for the construction of a single storey supermarket including an off-licence sales area, plaza and enhanced public realm and landscaping, vehicular access and egress, parking and signage.

The parties who appealed the decision are listed on the ABP website as Patrick Dillon (3rd Party Appellant) and Tom Connolly (3rd Party Appellant).

Despite the appeal, the planning authority has now decided to "grant permission" for the development with revised conditions.

The full decision by ABP to uphold the Council's approval has revealed that the "proposed development would not seriously injure the existing retail, residential or visual amenities of the area".

The conditions for the development include:

The development shall be carried out and completed in accordance with the plans and particulars lodged with the application, as amended by the further plans and particulars submitted on the 10th day of December 2019

The proposed development shall be amended as follows:

The boundary walls on the western and southern boundaries shall consist of random rubble stone walls of two metres in height.

Full details of the pergola feature shall be provided.

The two Electric Vehicle Parking spaces shall be located adjacent to the plaza area, replacing proposed parking spaces.

Suitably covered bicycle parking spaces shall be provided.

Revised drawings showing compliance with these requirements shall be submitted to, and agreed in writing with, the planning authority prior to commencement of development

Full details of all shopfront/coffee shop signage shall be submitted for the written agreement of the planning authority prior to the operation of these units.

Signage shall only be illuminated during the hours of operation of these units.

No deliveries shall be taken at or dispatched from the premises outside the hours of 0900 to 2000, Monday to Sunday.

The internal road network serving the proposed development, including turning bays, junctions, parking areas, footpaths and kerbs, and the junction with the public road to the north of the site, shall be in accordance with the detailed standards of the planning authority for such works.

A Stage 3 Road Safety Audit in relation to all road works including the junction with the public road, shall be prepared and submitted for the written agreement of the planning authority prior to the commencement of development. Any necessary revisions and/or additions shall be submitted to, agreed in writing with, the planning authority.