Planning lodged in Carlow for prefabricated building to be used as a kitchen at school

Planning has been lodged in Carlow for a prefabricated building to be used as a kitchen at a school.

The applicant is the Board of Management Holy Family National Boys' School Askea and they are seeking permission for the installation of a prefabricated building on site to be used as a kitchen.

It will be used to serve lunches to their students under the schools meal scheme.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on July 8.

However, the dates and timelines on this application may be affected by the Emergency Covid-19 legislation.