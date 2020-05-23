Planning lodged in Carlow for prefabricated building to be used as a kitchen at school
Planning has been lodged in Carlow for a prefabricated building to be used as a kitchen at a school.
The applicant is the Board of Management Holy Family National Boys' School Askea and they are seeking permission for the installation of a prefabricated building on site to be used as a kitchen.
It will be used to serve lunches to their students under the schools meal scheme.
A decision is due by Carlow County Council on July 8.
However, the dates and timelines on this application may be affected by the Emergency Covid-19 legislation.
