ALERT: Met Éireann issues warning for Carlow over 'unseasonably windy weather' en route

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather advisory warning for Carlow over "unseasonably windy weather" which is currently en route towards Ireland.

Unseasonably windy weather is expected to affect the country from Thursday evening onwards.

Given the time of year, there is potential for wind-related impacts such as debris from trees and movement of unsecured outdoor items.

The advisory warning is valid from 5pm on Thursday to 5pm on Saturday.



