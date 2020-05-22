Planning lodged to renovate the existing school building at Rathnageeragh in Carlow

Planning has been lodged to renovate the existing school building at Rathnageeragh in Carlow.

The development address is at Garryhill, Muinebheag and the applicant is Edmond Spruhan.

The proposed planning permission is for a change of use to fully renovate the existing school building for residential use, as well as a proposed rear extension and to renovate the old outdoor toilet to form a new garage.

It would also include the reusing of an existing agricultural entrance as a proposed vehicular entrance, proposed new borewell, proposed foul water treatment tank and associated percolation area, proposed storm water soakaways and all associated site works.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on July 12.

However, the dates and timelines on this application may be affected by the Emergency Covid-19 legislation.