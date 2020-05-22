Two-bed apartment - with stunning views of the Barrow - available to rent for over €900 in Carlow
Interested?
Johns Mill, John Street, Carlow Town
A two-bed apartment - with stunning views - is available to rent for €930 a month in Carlow.
The modern town centre apartment is located in the "highly sought after Johns Mill complex of only 15 apartments".
The property "benefits from secure private parking accessed through electric gates and stunning views over the River Barrow and surrounding area"
