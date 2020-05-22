CONFIRMED: Tidy Towns groups in Carlow can still use funding despite no competition

Tidy Towns groups in Carlow can still use funding allocated to them despite the cancellation of this year’s competition, according to Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan.

Last September, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring allocated €1.4m to groups nationwide to assist them in their preparations for this year’s SuperValu TidyTowns competition.

Since cancelled because of Covid-19, any unspent funds can still be used by the community groups.

Deputy Phelan said: “I welcome the announcement that 21 TidyTowns groups in Kilkenny and 25 in Carlow will not lose out on funding of €35,000 and €31,000 respectively which was earmarked for them by my colleague Minister Ring to help them prepare for this year’s competition.

“Any groups that have already spent the funds they received should retain their records of expenditure in the normal way.

“I also want to assure those groups which have not yet spent the funding they received, they can continue to use it over the next few months to assist with activities they might undertake as the COVID-19 restrictions are eased, or in preparing for the 2021 competition.

“For decades, the SuperValu TidyTowns competition has brought people of all ages in both counties together to work collectively outdoors to make the environment in which they live and work a better place.

“Due to the current restrictions in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it would not have been feasible or safe for TidyTowns groups in both Kilkenny and Carlow to continue their great tradition of work in the normal way.

“However, I very much hope that once the restrictions on gatherings are eased, and where possible within the public health guidelines, they can resume their work in making towns and villages in Kilkenny and Carlow more attractive and welcoming."

The various communities were allocated between €1,000 and €4,000 - based on population size in order to support preparation for the 2020 competition.

Minister Ring said: “TidyTowns groups are magnificent custodians of their communities and I know that the money will be used for the betterment of our towns and villages. Over €4 million has been allocated to TidyTowns groups since I introduced this fund in 2017 to assist Tidy Towns groups in their wonderful work.

“I have no doubt that the SuperValu TidyTowns competition will be back again, bigger and brighter than ever in 2021.”

Carlow Grants

Gowna District Council CLG

Carlow

€1,000

Ardattin Tidy Village Group

Carlow

€1,000

Arva Development Association Tidy Towns Committee

Carlow

€1,000

Bagenalstown Improvement Group

Carlow

€2,000

Ballinabranna, Milford & Raheendoran Development

Carlow

€1,000

Ballon Improvement Group

Carlow

€1,000

Ballymurphy Hall Committee

Carlow

€1,000

Belturbet Tidy Towns Committee

Carlow

€2,000

Borris Tidy Towns Committee

Carlow

€2,000

Carlow Tidy Towns Committee

Carlow

€4,000

Clonegal Tidy Village Committee

Carlow

€1,000

Clonmore Development Association

Carlow

€1,000

Fenagh Improvement Group

Carlow

€1,000

Hacketstown Tidy Towns

Carlow

€1,000

Kildavin Community Development Committee

Carlow

€1,000

Leighlinbridge Improvement Group

Carlow

€2,000

Myshall Tidy Towns

Carlow

€1,000

Nurney Residents Association

Carlow

€1,000

Old Leighlin Tidy Towns Committee

Carlow

€1,000

Rathanna Community Group

Carlow

€1,000

Rathvilly Tidy Towns & Residents Association

Carlow

€1,000

SMART

Carlow

€1,000

Tinryland Tidy Towns

Carlow

€1,000

Tullow Tidy Towns Group

Carlow

€2,000

Bettystown TidyTowns - Meath East Community Associ

Carlow

€2,000