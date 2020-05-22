ALERT: Council plan road works to the north and south of Tullow town next month

The roads section of Carlow County Council intends to commence works on road strengthening and some small civil works to the north and south of Tullow commencing Tuesday week, the second of June.

The programme works will commence on the south of Tullow and then move to the north.

A simplified version of the programme is set out below and is roughly how it will works will progress:

The plan is to start on Tullow South on 2nd June, this is between the Waste Water Treatment Plant and the Slaney Hotel on Abbey Street Works include 2 days of civil works (kerb and footpath repairs/alterations), 2 days of strengthening works in the roadway and a further 2-3 days of resurfacing works. Less disruptive entrance accommodation works will take a day or so after that.

Tullow North follows immediately after (should start Wed 10th/Thu 11th June) and spans from just after Bishop’s Cross to Coppenagh. There’s 3 days surfacing works (some cold milling included) with less disruptive accommodation works and road markings for 2-3 days after surfacing.

The contractor will erect VMS signs on the approaches to Tullow to alert motorists to the road works. Your co-operation would be greatly appreciated.