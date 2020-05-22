'My little girl wouldn't even sleep,' Carlow resident issues urgent appeal for missing dog

A Carlow resident has issued an urgent appeal for their dog who went missing from the Brownshill Road area in Carlow.

The animal got out on Thursday and the owner is not sure if she was stolen or not but the gate was left open.

The dog is half Bichon and half Shih Tzu and is two and a half years old.

She is snow white with straight hair and is wearing a checker collar.

The owner said: "My kids are absolutely devastated, my little girl wouldn't even sleep [on Thursday] night."