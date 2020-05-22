Gardaí catch speeding motorists from nearly half a kilometre away with new device

New laser speed guns are allowing Gardaí to check the speed of a motorist over 1km away.

The TruCAM devices were used by officers on Friday during National Slow Down Day.

They have been in use by the Kildare Garda Division since February.

A photo of the LCD screen of this device (below) showed it detected a speed of an oncoming vehicle as 160km per hour as it was positioned 488.3m away.

This speed detection happened in the Meath Garda Division on Friday.

The TruCAM laser guns are often able to detect the speed of vehicles even before the driver can see the Garda.

The speed of another vehicle was detected at nearly 250m away.

The state-of-the-art devices are manufactured by Laser Technology Inc (LTI) headquartered in Colorado in the US.

According to the TruCAM II device's specifications, it has a maximum measurement distance of 1,200m - and so is suited to long, straight stretches of road such as on the motorways network.

Devices such as the TruCAM II are in use by traffic police around the world.

The TruCAM II water resistant and therefore can be operated in wet conditions.

It has up to 10 hours of battery time and can be re-charged from a car's cigarette lighter socket.

A large trans-reflective LCD screen works in bright sunlight or in night-time conditions.

Gardaí have also purchased the TruSpeed SXB laser devices which can clock cars from a maximum distance of around 600m.



