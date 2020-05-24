Wetherspoons - which has a pub in Carlow - breaks silence on when Irish bars will reopen

Wetherspoons - which has a pub on Tullow Street in Carlow Town - has broken its silence on when its Irish pubs will reopen and how they will operate after the coronavirus lockdown.

The massive pub franchise currently has five pubs in Dublin, one in Cork and one in Carlow.

The pub chain confirmed that the same rules will apply to its Irish pubs as has been revealed for its UK pubs.

They also admitted that they will not be opening their doors before August 10 at the earliest - the date set out by the Government.