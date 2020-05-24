PICTURES: Cat rescued by a whisker after six days up a 50 foot tree in north Carlow

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) assisted with the rescue of a ginger cat stuck up a 50ft tall tree in Carlow earlier this month.

Despite exhaustive efforts by Carlow SPCA, ISPCA Inspector Fiona Conlon and local volunteers to coax the cat down, there was just no moving him.

In a post on Facebook, the ISPCA said: "It was heart-breaking to hear the cat calling out in such a distressed state. Although hours were spent trying to encourage the cat down, it was clear that he found himself in a terrible situation.

"After spending six days in the tree, he was facing a slow lingering death unless he could be rescued."

They said: "The Tullow Fire Services were contacted to assist and they volunteered their time to help get the cat to safety. Unfortunately despite many hours of trying, they were unsuccessful.

"Finally with assistance from Lucas Tree Services and Codd Mushrooms who helped with a teleporter, the cat was removed and glad to be safely on the ground."

Fiona added: "Although we often see cats go up and down trees with no problems but in reality cats are not really equipped to come down from trees because of their curving claws and body mass.

"Furthermore if they climb too high the cat can go into shock from fright which, keeps them from even trying to get down. Huge thanks to everyone involved, it was a great team effort and thankfully the cat was removed to safety."