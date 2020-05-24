UPDATE: Three people charged in connection with death of Carlow man in Australia

Police in Australia have charged three men in connection with the death of a 19-year-old Irishman, according to RTÉ.

Cian English was originally from Carlow Town and moved to the Brisbane area with his family a number of years ago.

He was found critically injured at the base of an apartment building in Surfers Paradise in Queensland early Saturday morning.

Police allege that a robbery had taken place in one of the building's units, and reports in Australia say that Mr English was attempting to escape from a number of assailants when he fell from an upper floor balcony.

The three men charged in relation to his death and are due to appear in court in Queensland on Monday.