LATEST: Carlow boasts one of the lowest positive Covid-19 infection rates in Ireland

Carlow boasts one of the lowest Covid-19 infection rates in Ireland, according to figures from the Department of Health.

Figures published by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Sunday, May 24 revealed that Carlow now has 152 positive cases - up one from Saturday's figure.

The county breakdown relates to the most recent figures confirmed on Friday, May 22.

Separate data published daily shows that just 0.6% of all confirmed infections in Ireland involve people living in Carlow, according to the figures.

The only counties with fewer cases includes: Sligo (0.5%) and Leitrim (0.3%)

The spread of the virus continues to still rise slowly in neighbouring counties.

Kildare has a total of 1,392 cases up from 1,387 the previous day.

Kilkenny has jumped to 334 up from 319 since Friday's figures.

Dublin has 11,873 up from 11,830 cases.

Up to date national figures for Saturday, May show that four more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring to 1,608 the number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic.

A further 57 people were confirmed as having caught the virus. A total of 24,639 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since the first confirmed infection on February 29.

Restrictions began to lift on Monday, May 18 with Phase I of the lockdown roadmap starting.

People are still being told to stay at home unless going out for the following reasons:

- To go to work is if your workplace is open and you can't work from home.

- To shop for items that you need.

- To exercise within 5km of your home.

- For medical reasons including the care of others.

- To meet with friends and family within 5km, in groups of no more than four (while social distancing).

Garden centres, hardware stores re-opened as well as mechanics and opticians. Construction workers could also go back to work.

Golf and tennis are the first sports to be allowed re-commence but people can only play if they are within 5km of their home. Only members will be allowed to participate.