UPDATE: Much-loved family pet found in Carlow after urgent appeal over the weekend

A much-loved family pet has been found in Carlow after an urgent appeal over the weekend.

A Carlow resident contacted Carlow Live to issue an appeal for their dog, Roxy, who had gone missing from the Brownshill Road area.

The animal got out on Thursday and the owner was not sure if she was stolen or not but the gate was left open.

The dog is half Bichon and half Shih Tzu and is two and a half years old.

It has since been confirmed that the dog has been found and is now home safe and well.

The dog is "freshly bathed" and is now chilling after her few days of an adventure.