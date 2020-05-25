One-way system on busy Carlow road this week over major roadworks for resurfacing

The Hacketstown Road R726 will be closed for several days this week to inbound traffic between its junction with the Eastern Relief road and the Dolmen Roundabout (at Supervalu).

Traffic travelling out of town will be permitted with works due to begin from 8am on Tuesday.

This one-way system will also apply to all local traffic within the works area site eg. road to Heiton Buckley, road to Kernanstown Recycling centre, road into Dolmen Heights and also Brownshill Link road (at the traffic light).

Local traffic entering these roads within the work site must do so by travelling outbound along the Hacketstown road only. (ie. come in from the roundabout at Supervalu.)

Local traffic exiting these roads within the work site will be directed to turn out onto the Hacketstown road and continue outbound only.

When surfacing has progressed to a stage commencing at the traffic lights, it will be necessary to close the Brownshill Link road between Bronwshill cross - traffic lights.

This is expected to occur on day 2 or 3 of the works depending on progress.

This is a multi-phase traffic management operation and will be continually altered during different stages of the works (ie. as the surfacing plant moves along the road).

The traffic management system is relatively complex and your patience is appreciated.

Flagmen will be stationed at each intersection to advise motorists.

Commencing: This Tuesday 26th May at 8.00am

Assumed Completion : Friday 29th May at 6pm

Detour route: Eastern relief road, R448 Castledermot road, O’Brien Road, Hacketstown road

Reason: Resurfacing of Road.

Local Access: Must follow one way system