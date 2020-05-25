County Museum awarded Heritage Council's Museum Accreditation Standard

Carlow County Museum has been awarded Interim Accreditation under the Museum Standards Programme for Ireland (MSPI) by the Heritage Council.

The MSPI promotes professional standards in the care of collections in Irish museums and galleries.

This award recognises Carlow County Museum’s achievement of those standards through accreditation across such areas as its governance, caring for its collection, its education programming and its visitor care.

The County Museum is operated by Carlow County Council in partnership with the Carlow Historical & Archaeological Society and is the first museum in the county to both participate in the MSPI programme and to be accredited.

In her awarding letter, Virginia Teehan, Chief Executive of the Heritage Council, wrote, "This represents a great achievement for Carlow County Museum and Carlow County Council.

"The Heritage Council acknowledges the hard work and perseverance of all involved in working to achieve Interim Accreditation."

The assessment of the Museum was undertaken by Helen Lanigan Wood, retired Curator of Fermanagh County Museum, and Dr Hugh Maguire, former Director of the Hunt Museum Limerick.

They stated in their report, that the "Museum has benefited from a considered, and measured, development over many years.

"The Museum project complements the Council’s ongoing, and significant, commitment to a range of well-regarded cultural and heritage projects across the county, many of national significance."

Kathleen Holohan, Chief Executive, Carlow County Council, stated that "a lot of hard work was involved in making this submission and achieving the standards required of the programme. Successfully achieving this accreditation is of enormous benefit to the County Museum".

Dermot Mulligan, Museum Curator, said: "This is an extraordinary achievement for the Museum, Ireland’s newest county museum, and I am cognisant of everyone’s contribution over our forty-seven year history to ensure we were awarded this accreditation.

"This accreditation, alongside being a ‘designated museum for archaeological finds’ by the National Museum of Ireland, demonstrates that Carlow County Museum is one of the top museums in the country."

Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 restrictions the Heritage Council’s annual award ceremony in July has been deferred.