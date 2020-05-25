'Shortest ever meeting of Carlow County Council,' as venue for future sittings decided

A meeting on Monday afternoon - attended by six councillors as agreed in advance due to Covid-19 restrictions - saw a resolution passed unanimously to permit the holding of Council meetings in the G B Shaw theatre for "as long as required".

The June Council meeting and AGM will be held there on June 8 starting at 2pm.

Cllr Will Paton said: "Just attended what must be the shortest ever meeting of Carlow County Council.

"One agenda item - to transfer future sittings of the Plenary Council to VISUAL and the G.B. Shaw Theatre which was passed unanimously. All over and done in 90 seconds in line with Covid-19 safety protocols."