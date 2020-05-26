Council running an 'Isolation Creation' competition during the Covid-19 lockdown

It seems recent events have resulted in a significant increase in the numbers of Carolvians who are exploring their creative and innovative side and they are really excelling at DIY upcycling projects.

Lots of people in our community who are finding the restrictions challenging have joined the upcycling trend and have found many new ways to #reuse, #recreate and #reimagine a new and functional use for items that they would have traditionally discarded.

Upcycling and reuse is also a terrific way to work towards achieving some of the Sustainable Development Goals but also has substantial environmental benefits including:

Reduction the amount of waste that is dumped in the landfills.

Conserves the limited resources.

Reduce the cost of production.

Supporting local industries.

Encourages creativity and innovation.

With that in mind, The environment Department of Carlow County Council are currently running an "Isolation Creation" competition.

To enter, all you have to do is:

Take some before and after photos of your upcycling project.

Email the photos and a brief paragraph detailing construction instructions and materials used to jobrien@carlowcoco.ie on or before Friday, June 26 at 5pm.

Winners will be announced in early July.

All entrants must agree to having their photographs published by Carlow County Council on our social media and other platforms.