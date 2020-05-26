PICTURE: Carlow school prepares the last of the food parcel packages for this year

Pictured above are some of the food distribution team preparing the last of the food parcel packages for this year at Tyndall College.

The Carlow school has been providing food parcels for students and their families during the Covid-19 crisis.

In a post on Facebook, the school said: "Thanks to all who helped get supplies out to our students at Tyndall College."

The packages included essentials such as bread, milk, cheese, ham and breakfast cereal, potatoes, tinned foods etc.