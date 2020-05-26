Carlow businesses urged to apply for 'Restart Grants' with up to €10,000 available

Carlow businesses are being urged to apply for the Government's "Restart Grants" with up to €10,000 available for Carlow Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to get them back on their feet.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr John Pender, has urged small and micro businesses to apply for the new grant, which will give direct grant aid to assist with the costs associated with reopening and reemploying workers following Covid-19 closures.

Cllr Pender said the grant will be available to businesses with a turnover of less than €5m and employing 50 people or less, which were closed or impacted by at least a 25% reduction in turnover out to June 30, 2020.

He said: "It is a contribution towards the cost of re-opening or keeping a business operational and re-connecting with employees and customers.

"The grants will be equivalent to the rates bill of the business in 2019, with a minimum payment of €2,000 and a maximum payment of €10,000."

Cllr Pender added: "I am acutely aware of the difficulties facing small businesses in Carlow during these challenging times.

"The Restart Grant is designed to help these businesses get back on their feet.

"The grant can be used to defray ongoing fixed costs, for replenishing stock and for measures needed to ensure employee and customer safety.

"Small businesses, whether it be the local hairdresser, café or clothes shop, are absolutely vital to the social fabric of our towns and villages throughout Carlow."

Speaking about the scheme , Kathleen Holohan , Chief Executive of Carlow County Council said: "Applications for the Restart Grant can be made now on http://www.carlow.ie/business-re-start-application-form/ or by going to www.carlow.ie"

Timelines for the processing and payment of the Restart Grant will depend on the initial surge of applications but, as far as is feasible, will be prioritised according to scheduled re-opening dates in the national roadmap.