New singalong sessions in Carlow for people missing social occasions and interactions

The Arts Office of the Council has announced the launch of "From Carlow Streams Singalong Sessions", an initiative aimed towards individuals cocooning who may be missing social occasions and interactions.

During this difficult time of social distancing and social isolation, we all need some means to reconnect with each other and our roots, and songs and singing are a great avenue to do so.

Over the course of six weeks the Carlow Nationalist will print the lyrics of a song, that we are all familiar with – and organisers are kicking things off with a rousing rendition of Follow Me Up to Carlow!

Partners in the project, KCLR, will feature the same piece sung on the Jonny Barry Show on Friday nights at 10.30pm by singer and Carlow resident Fiach Moriarty who will invite listeners to join him in a mass singalong session!

Fiach has toured and performed extensively in Ireland and Worldwide with artists such as Paul Brady, Mary Black, Beoga, Declan O'Rourke, Paddy Moloney (The Chieftains), and John Sheahan (Dubliners).

The project has also seen the Arts Office team up with local man Dave Barron, of http://www.fromcarlowstreams.ie. Dave will provide a related song from his website which will also be featured as part of the project.

There will be two opportunities each Friday night to singalong!

From Carlow Streams Singalong Sessions begins Friday, May 29 on the Johnny Barry Show on KCLR.