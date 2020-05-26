Permission granted for demolition of retail unit in Carlow despite appeal to An Bord Pleanála

Permission has been granted for the demolition of a retail unit in Carlow Town despite an appeal by Thomas Thompson Holdings Limited to An Bord Pleanála.

Fairgreen Shopping Centre on Barrack Street was granted conditional planning permission by Carlow County Council in September of last year for the demolition of an existing retail unit/commercial building (Unit 27) comprising 874 sqm.

The application also sought permission for the construction of one two-storey retail unit of 3,732 sqm (gross floor area) with ancillary office and staff facilities and all associated ancillary development works including the provision and relocation of parking, access roads, footpaths, drainage and landscaping.

The decision by the Council was appealed by Thomas Thompson Holdings Limited to An Bord Pleanála.

However, the planning authority has decided to "grant permission with revised conditions" for the development.