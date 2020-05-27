Well deserved! Café on Carlow/Kildare border gets €5,000 grant from dating app Bumble

A café is one of two Irish businesses which will receive a €5,000 community grant from online dating app Bumble.

The Mad Hatter in Castledermot, which is owned and run by Alice Cope, was nominated by locals who use the app.

The Bumble Community Grant is a programme which aims to provide financial support to small businesses in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bumble received over 2,600 applications and nominations in total for the grant across Ireland and the UK. Two grants were made to Irish businesses - the other being to Seamus McGrath Servicing and Tyres in Limerick.

Nominated by a member of the local community, The Mad Hatter Café was selected for the Bumble Community Grant by many from the local town who say it is the heart of Castledermot, according to Bumble.

"Alice, the owner of the café and a busy mom of three, creates mouth-watering dishes and tasty coffee and her business serves as one of the main meeting points in town.

"Unfortunately, as with all hospitality businesses, Alice had to close her doors. Alice is running a weekend food delivery service for the time being to keep business afloat.

"The Bumble Community Grant will help Alice’s business survive these unprecedented times until she can re-open her charming café."

The Mad Hatter usually serves homemade breakfast, lunch and baked goods. It opened in November 2008.

“My wonderful team and supportive local community pulled us through the last recession, and twelve years later Mad Hatter was a thriving business in the heart of the community.

"No one could foresee this current pandemic and the devastating impact it would have on the hospitality industry; our doors have been closed for almost ten weeks already, while bills keep coming in.

"I am determined to bounce back and this grant is a step towards making that possible and yet another signal of local support knowing that one of our customers and friend nominated us for the Bumble Grant,” said Alice.

The Bumble app connects people across dating, friendship and professional networking. It has nearly 93 million users worldwide, and is unique in that women are the only ones who are allowed to make the 'first move' using the platform.