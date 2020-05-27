A fixer-upper? Vacant three-bedroom house in Carlow going under the hammer for €95,000
Fancy a challenge?
Whispering Winds, Coolkenno, Tullow
A vacant three-bedroom house in Carlow is going under the hammer for €95,000 if you fancy a challenge.
The detached house is on approximately three acres and was built in circa 1990.
The property requires refurbishment throughout and extends to approximately 1,044 sq. ft.
The house is going under the hammer during BidX1's online auction on June 25.
