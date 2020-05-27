Massive steel structure manoeuvred through Carlow roundabouts this week

A massive steel structure was manoeuvred through Carlow Town on Tuesday evening.

Eugene Walsh of Cairde an Naduir said the structure passed through the outskirts of Carlow Town passed Dr Cullen Park.

Eugene said: "Credit to the driver and the lad that had to run alongside the end of it while steering the back wheels. He seemed to have a remote control in his hand.

"Great job getting through all 5 or 6 roundabouts. It was massive."